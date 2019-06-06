Filed Under:Baltimore News, California Triple Murder, Local TV, Talkers, Triple Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Arrests were made in Maryland in connection to a triple murder inside of a California mansion.

Prosecutors say back in February three bodies were found inside a home near Los Angeles. Investigators connected the shooting deaths to a drug trafficking operation.

They say two of the murder suspects arrested Wednesday in the Baltimore area were bringing cocaine from Los Angeles and selling it.

Prosecutors charged Chaquetta Cook of Baltimore and Travis Reid of Randallstown along with a third suspect in Raleigh, North Carolina.

