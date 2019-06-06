  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore News, Baltimore Shooting, Local TV, Robbery, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore.

Police responded to the 2100 block of West Lexington Street for a shooting around 12:04 a.m. They found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Less than an hour later at 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the hospital for a report o a walk-in shooting victim.

A 31-year-old man had come in after being shot in the shoulder. His condition is currently unknown.

A preliminary investigation showed investigators that the victim was at the corner of Sandford and Division St. when an unidentified black male suspect approached him with a gun. Police said the suspect tried to rob the victim before shooting him and fleeing the location.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s