BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore.
Police responded to the 2100 block of West Lexington Street for a shooting around 12:04 a.m. They found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Less than an hour later at 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the hospital for a report o a walk-in shooting victim.
A 31-year-old man had come in after being shot in the shoulder. His condition is currently unknown.
A preliminary investigation showed investigators that the victim was at the corner of Sandford and Division St. when an unidentified black male suspect approached him with a gun. Police said the suspect tried to rob the victim before shooting him and fleeing the location.
Detectives asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221.