Filed Under:Aberdeen, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Counterfeit Money, Fraud, Local TV, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection with a fraud and counterfeiting investigation.

Anyone who may know the man in the photo should contact police at (410) 272-2121.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s