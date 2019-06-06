Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection with a fraud and counterfeiting investigation.
Anyone who may know the man in the photo should contact police at (410) 272-2121.
SHARE | IDENTIFICATION REQUEST – We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person in reference to an investigation of fraud/counterfeit. Please contact Detective Alexander at (410) 272-2121 or direct message us. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pSrPbZ83Uv
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) June 6, 2019
