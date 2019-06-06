  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm fire at an old warehouse.

The fire broke out just north of Old Town Mall, south of central booking and west of Dubar High School’s football field.

The blaze began around 8:30 p.m. with intense flames shooting out of the roof.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries in what is described as cuts to the hand.

“It’s a fairly large warehouse, it’s about a block long and a half a block wide,” Blair Adams of Baltimore City Fire Department said. “It’s two sides, one side was inoperable and the other side of the warehouse was functional.”

Many streets around the block are still blocked off.

Officials tell WJZ that this fire will go on into the night.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s