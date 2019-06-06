Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm fire at an old warehouse.
The fire broke out just north of Old Town Mall, south of central booking and west of Dubar High School’s football field.
The blaze began around 8:30 p.m. with intense flames shooting out of the roof.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries in what is described as cuts to the hand.
“It’s a fairly large warehouse, it’s about a block long and a half a block wide,” Blair Adams of Baltimore City Fire Department said. “It’s two sides, one side was inoperable and the other side of the warehouse was functional.”
Many streets around the block are still blocked off.
Officials tell WJZ that this fire will go on into the night.