Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from police and throwing a gun onto a busy interstate.
Baltimore police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Homewood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after getting a Shot Spotter alert.
A BPD helicopter was in the area and flew over the scene. They saw a man who then reportedly ran to a vehicle and attempted to flee from police. He was eventually taken into custody.
Police said the man threw a gun onto Interstate 83 from an overpass before he was arrested.
I-83 was briefly closed as police searched for the gun.
The man has not been named or formally charged as of Thursday morning.