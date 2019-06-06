Comments
PARKVILLE (WJZ) — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a business in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville.
A woman and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in that crash.
One adult female civilian & one firefighter transported w minor injuries following this MVC w rescue, 1700 blk Taylor Ave., 21234. DT 137 EA pic.twitter.com/WEMOgGLUwu
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 6, 2019