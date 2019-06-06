BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Easton Family YMCA is currently closed after an incident at the center that left a man dead, Easton police said Thursday.
Police were called to the YMCA at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
When they arrived they found who they now believe to be a suspect in the incident in the lobby unresponsive.
They later found a victim in the men’s locker room suffering from injuries as well.
Both men were taken to the University of Maryland Easton for treatment, and the victim died from his injuries.
The suspect is still being treated but is in custody, police said.
Easton Family YMCA posted a statement on Facebook later Thursday afternoon.
Police are still on the scene and interviewing witnesses. They have not identified the weapon used in the incident at this time.
Police said they will confirm the two involved’s identities once the victim’s next of kin is notified.