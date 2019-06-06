Filed Under:Carbon Monoxide, Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of the 7000 block of Golden Ring Road for a carbon monoxide call.

They are dealing with multiple patients, crews said.

This story will be updated.

