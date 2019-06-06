BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of the 7000 block of Golden Ring Road for a carbon monoxide call.
They are dealing with multiple patients, crews said.
This story will be updated.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.