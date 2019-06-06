  • WJZ 13On Air

CANNON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court says a known Baltimore gang member must reimburse a family he scared away when he threatened to blow their house up.

The Daily Record reports that the appealed order for Teddy Shannon to reimburse the family $2,400 for their lost security deposit and first month’s rent was upheld on Tuesday. Shannon previously was convicted of threatening arson and illegally possessing a gun.

The Court of Special Appeals said the family had to flee their home for their safety because of the Black Guerrilla Family gang member’s threat. The court cited an earlier precedent in which a robber had to reimburse homeowners he robbed for the cost of changing their locks.

Shannon’s attorney, Jeffrey M. Ross, says no decision has been reached on another appeal attempt.

