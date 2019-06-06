



Maryland Democratic delegates want the show to go on for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

In a final hour push, Maryland’s Democratic delegates asked the state to help fund the BSO. The financially strapped orchestra has canceled all of its summer concerts.

Baltimore Symphony Musicians ‘Caught Completely Off-Guard’ By Abrupt Summer Season Cancellation

Politicians asked for a bridge loan to keep the orchestra playing through the summer, but no decision has been made from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

“We need a long-term solution,” Delegate Sandy Rosenberg said.

In the meantime, Rosenberg and 53 other Maryland politicians are asking Gov. Hogan to keep the music playing with a $1.6 million dollar loan from the state.

“We need the people involved to come together and work out an appropriate, fiscally sound and policy wide solution,” Rosenberg said. “There are important institutions for our city and the region and the state.”

In the last decade, BSO said it has lost nearly $16 million management and ultimately decided to cancel the 2019 summer concert season, including the popular Fourth of July Concert in Baltimore County.

“I’m appalled, it’s too bad,” a Baltimore County resident said.

Records show that the BSO already got a boost from the state this year, nearly $2 million through a Maryland State Arts Council grant.

“Legislators could have worked with us to provide this funding immediately, but chose to fence it off for later,” a spokesperson for Gov. Hogan said in a written statement to WJZ.

The statement goes on to say that Gov. Hogan is, “in active discussions about providing a bridge loan.”

Gov. Hogan is considering releasing $1 million in aid.