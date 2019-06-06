  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore News, Homelessness, Local TV, Mayor Young, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announce Thursday that the agency charged with preventing and ending homelessness in Baltimore will become an independent, standalone department.

Effective July 1, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services will serve as an independent agency with clear authority to collaborate with another city, state and federal entities.

“This decision reflects the City’s heightened and urgent commitment to solving homelessness. We listened closely to the recommendation of community leaders that this issue is best solved with clear leadership, dedicated capacity, and cross-sector partnerships. This decision will help produce the best results for the citizens of Baltimore,” Mayor Young said.

This plan will be time-limited and prioritize actionable and measurable interventions and outcomes. It will also include strategies in an attempt to increase the availability of housing, improve shelter services, integrate employment solutions, and launch a race equity agenda.

Mayor Young has named Jerrianne Anthony to lead the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services.

