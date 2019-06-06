GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Prince George’s County man was sentenced Thursday to more than five years in federal prison for of drug charges, including conspiring to steal prescription drugs from federal military hospitals.
A judge sentenced Daniel Mark Wilkerson, of Fort Washington, to 66 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release or possession with intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana and conspiring to steal human growth hormone from military hospital pharmacies and reselling it for profit.
Wilkerson admitted to conspiring with two former pharmacy technicians to steal nearly $4.5 million in prescriptions from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and the old Walter Reed facility in Washington, D.C.
In an unrelated case, Wilkerson admitted to hiring two men to help him pick up and transport a case of marijuana weighing 384 pounds that had been shipped to Baltimore from California. The marijuana was worth more than $1 million.
During sentencing, Wilkerson was also ordered to pay nearly $4.5 million in restitution.