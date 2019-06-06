BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young thanked top donors Thursday afternoon for their financial support of YouthWorks, Baltimore’s summer jobs program.
He said thanks to YouthWorks, more than 8,000 Baltimore City youth between 14 and 21-years-old will be offered a summer job, for the fifth consecutive year.
As a city, one of our most essential functions is to provide pathways to success for our young people. This tremendously vital initiative could not be this effective if it weren’t for contributions like the ones we are recognizing today from The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.” Mayor Young said.
“Each of these organizations understands how crucial a strong summer jobs program is to the City of Baltimore in both the short-term and long-term – we are training the future workforce and providing productive opportunities for our younger residents.”
The City reported that Annie E. Casey Foundation’s $500,000 contribution will employ 321 youth in five-week summer jobs, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America each contributed $100,000– which will employ 126 total.
YouthWorks 2019 will operate one five-week session from July 1 through August 2. Participants typically work five-hour days for a minimum wage of $10.10 per hour, but employers who provide the salaries may offer increased hours and wages.