BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A member of the violent “Murdaland Mafia Piru” bloods gang was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.
Devon Dent, 28, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for racketeering and drug conspiracy related to his participation in MMP.
Dent admitted that as part of his gang activities, he distributed crack cocaine for the gang and was present when an MMP co-defendant attempted to kill a victim outside of a Baltimore nightclub, shooting the person multiple times in the head and chest.
On Nov. 4, 2012, Den possessed with intent to distribute roughly 12 grams of heroin and 21 grams of crack cocaine, as well as MMP paperwork. The paperwork detailed the history and structure of the gang, as well as rules of conduct.
On April 15 and April 22, 2015, Dent distributed crack cocaine on Gwyn Oak Ave. to an undercover officer who was wearing an audio-video recording device.
A total of 25 defendants have been convicted in the case, including five who were convicted by a federal jury on April 30, 2019, after a six-week trial.