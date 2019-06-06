Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all donut lovers!
Friday is National Donut Day, and Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ are giving out free donuts to celebrate.
Customers can visit any Dunkin’ store and get a free donut — including an Orioles-themed one — with any beverage purchase. Dunkin’ also offers $1 medium hot or iced coffee each Wednesday through the end of August for Orioles Appreciation Day.
Krispy Kreme is also getting in on the celebration. The chain is hoping to give away one million free donuts — no purchase necessary.
If they meet their goal, Krispy Kreme will also have another giveaway for their newest donut later in June.
A number of Maryland Walmart stores will also sample coffee and donuts Friday afternoon.