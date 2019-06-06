Filed Under:Baltimore News, Inner Harbor, Local TV, P.F. Chang's, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The P.F. Chang’s located in the Inner Harbor is closing its doors.

A spokesperson for P.F. Chang’s confirmed that the chain’s lease has expired and they will not be renewing it.

The restaurant will close its doors on July 28.

A spokesperson for P.F. Chang’s released a statement in part that said:

It has been our pleasure serving guests for the last 12 years at our Baltimore location, however, our lease has expired and we will be closing on July 28. We look forward to continue serving the Baltimore community at one of our nearby locations.”

The location was in the Inner Harbor for 12 years.

