Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Ft. Meade, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Meade Middle School, theft

FT. MEADE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested two teens in an armed robbery case at the parking lot of a middle school in Ft. Meade.

The two teens were wanted after they allegedly robbed a boy in the Meade Middle School parking lot Monday.

Once they were identified, police arrested the suspects.

18-year-old Diego Rodriguez, of Severn, Md., and Uthman Adegboyega, 16, also of Severn, were both charged as adults with armed robbery, theft and assault-related charges.


(Listed in order of appearance, Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police)

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155

