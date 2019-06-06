Comments
FT. MEADE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested two teens in an armed robbery case at the parking lot of a middle school in Ft. Meade.
The two teens were wanted after they allegedly robbed a boy in the Meade Middle School parking lot Monday.
Once they were identified, police arrested the suspects.
18-year-old Diego Rodriguez, of Severn, Md., and Uthman Adegboyega, 16, also of Severn, were both charged as adults with armed robbery, theft and assault-related charges.
(Listed in order of appearance, Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police)
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155