BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System announced new changes in leadership.
Interim President and CEO John Ashworth announced several changes to the executive leadership team including the appointment of a Chief of Staff.
The following changes will be effective Friday, June 21:
- Kristin Jones Bryce, Vice President of External Affairs and System Integration is now the Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of External Affairs
- Kate McCann, Chief Human Resources Officer now reports directly to the CEO
- Senior Vice President and Chief Performance Improvement Officer has resigned
- Senior Vice President and General Counsel has resigned
- Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer has resigned
- Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer has resigned
Ashworth released a statement that said:
“My goal is to create long-term, sustainable change that enhances our core mission of effectively serving the health care needs of the people of Maryland. I am grateful to each of these individuals for their contribution and tenured service to the organization. I am keenly focused on building a strong foundation for the future for our patients and team members.”