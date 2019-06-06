Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, UMMS, University of Maryland Medical System

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System announced new changes in leadership.

Interim President and CEO John Ashworth announced several changes to the executive leadership team including the appointment of a Chief of Staff.

The following changes will be effective Friday, June 21:

  • Kristin Jones Bryce, Vice President of External Affairs and System Integration is now the Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of External Affairs
  • Kate McCann, Chief Human Resources Officer now reports directly to the CEO
  • Senior Vice President and Chief Performance Improvement Officer has resigned
  • Senior Vice President and General Counsel has resigned
  • Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer has resigned
  • Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer has resigned

Ashworth released a statement that said:

“My goal is to create long-term, sustainable change that enhances our core mission of effectively serving the health care needs of the people of Maryland. I am grateful to each of these individuals for their contribution and tenured service to the organization. I am keenly focused on building a strong foundation for the future for our patients and team members.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s