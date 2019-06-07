



BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — If you’ve got Indian fare on the brain, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest Baltimore eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Indian food.

Saffron Grill

616 S. Broadway, Fells Point

Saffron Grill is a halal and Pakistani spot, offering burgers and more.

This new business, which opened in February, specializes in Middle Eastern, Indian and American-Pakistani dishes, including gyros and kebabs. It also serves cheeseburgers and french fries.

With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Saffron Grill has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Rubab Z. wrote in a review on May 31, “This is the best Pakistani restaurant in Baltimore. The decor is stunning and the location is right at the heart of Fells Point. I had the spicy burger with fries on the side. It was so delicious and the fries are the best I’ve had in a while.”

Saffron Grill is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–midnight on weekends.

Village Kabab

407 E. 32nd St., Abell

Village Kabab describes its cuisine as healthy Indian and Pakistani food.

On the menu, look for chicken tikka, beef and chicken kebabs, lamb chops, curried chicken and tandoori chicken. It also offers salads, sides and desserts.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Village Kabab has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Daniel B., who reviewed Village Kabab on May 27, wrote, “I got the beef kebab platter. All of the platters come with a side salad with white sauce, a side of chickpeas, slightly spicy mint yogurt chutney and fresh naan.”

Village Kabab is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

IndiBowl

520 Park Ave., Mount Vernon

IndiBowl is a fast-casual Indian spot.

IndiBowl offers create-your-own bowl, starting with a protein, such as chicken, fish, shrimp or paneer and adding white or basmati rice, plus one of three kinds of curry. Naan and samosas are also served, as well as desserts.

Yelp users are still warming up to IndiBowl, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Brittany L., who was one of the first users to visit IndiBowl on May 11, wrote, “Some of the best Indian food I’ve ever had. It’s great that you can choose two different curries for around $12.”

IndiBowl is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

