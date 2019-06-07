  • WJZ 13On Air

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Dicus Mill Road east of Burns Crossing Road around 2:36 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The on-scene investigation determined that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Dicus Mill Road when the operator lost control and crossed the center line.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene by firefighter personnel.

The driver of the car that the motorcycle hit was not injured.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Andres Porras of Odenton, Maryland.

No further information is available at this time.

