MONTGOMERY Co. (WJZ) — Officials have classified a serious car accident in Montgomery County as a “mass casualty incident.”

The accident happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at New Hampshire Ave. and North Hampton Dr. Officials said seven cars were involved.

Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said at least seven patients were evaluated by EMS crews. Two or three of those victims were trauma patients.

As of the last police update around midnight, all lanes on the roads were closed.

