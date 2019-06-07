BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s something you don’t see every day happening at Everyman Theatre.
Actress Dawn Ursula is playing 12 different characters in the play, Queens Girl in the World. It’s a one-woman show, and the playwright’s true story, of growing up in Queens, New York, in the 1960s.
Ursula tells the story of Jacqueline Marie Butler. She plays every character including Butler’s father, Dr. Charles Norman.
Ursula moves from one character to another to tell Butler’s story.
“One of the most wonderful things about doing a solo piece and, in this case, talking directly to the audience is we’re really having a good time and conversation together,” Ursula said.
Ursula is the only actress to play Butler in Queens Girl in the World.
The show will play every Friday night until June 23. Tickets are $20.
You can get a special WJZ discount at checkout by using the code QGWJZ.