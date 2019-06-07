  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore Police Sergeant Ethan Newberg was arrested for assault, false arrest, false imprisonment and misconduct. He posted a $200,000 bail Friday morning.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said body camera footage disagreed with Newberg’s account of an arrest he made back in May.

Baltimore City Police Sgt. Arrested On Assault, Misconduct Charges

Video shows the officer making an arrest when a bystander approaches and tells Newberg he shouldn’t have placed the suspect on the wet ground.

Newberg had claimed the man was being aggressive, but Harrison said the man had calmly walked away after offering that opinion.

According to Harrison, the footage shows Newberg chasing the man, grabbing him and with the help of another officer, taking him to the ground and arresting him.

Newberg was paid $243,000 last fiscal year, making him the second highest-paid city employee. He’s now been suspended without pay.

