BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at the Pretty Boy Reservoir.
Police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 18100 block of Prettyboy Dam Road.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim told police that he was involved in an argument with another man who allegedly shot him.
The suspect fled the area after the shooting.
Police do not have any additional information at this time.