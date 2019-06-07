



Brace for sugar: National Doughnut Day is here.

The event, held this year on June 7, isn’t a new tradition. Perhaps surprisingly, it’s dipped in patriotic history.

National Doughnut Day originated in 1938 to pay tribute to the Salvation Army volunteers who provided doughnuts to Uncle Sam’s soldiers during World War I. According to doughnut lore, those “Donut Lassies” were the reason the fried treats caught on in the United States after the troops returned home.

Ready to celebrate by finding a fresh doughnut near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for doughnuts around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the city’s best.

1. Donut Alliance

Topping the list is Donut Alliance. Located at 4311 Harford Road in Arcadia, the spot to score doughnuts and more is the highest-rated doughnut spot in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

2. Diablo Doughnuts

Next up is Federal Hill’s Diablo Doughnuts, situated at 1035 Light St. With 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Full Circle Artisan Palace

Hampden’s Full Circle Artisan Palace, located at 3528 Chestnut Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, four stars out of 46 reviews.

4. Melody

Melody, a cafe that offers coffee, tea and doughnuts in Mount Vernon, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 800 St. Paul St. to see for yourself.

5. Zuzu’s

Over in Federal Hill, check out Zuzu’s, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, which offers doughnuts, juice, smoothies and more, at 1136 S. Charles St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.