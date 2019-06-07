Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A man believed to be in his mid-20s drowned Thursday after jumping into Warehouse Creek in Edgewater.
A 911 caller reported seeing the man jump into the water from a pier but not resurfacing. When firefighters arrived, they found several bystanders at the edge of the pier holding the man’s head above water.
The man was found to be in cardiac arrest. Firefighters unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.
He was declared dead at the scene.
The man’s name has not been released.