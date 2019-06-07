BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will take time for those who knew and loved Trina Cunningham to heal.

Firefighters believe the DPW supervisor fell from a catwalk that spans the water filtration system inside the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Curtis Bay earlier last week.

She was a DPW employee for more than 20 years — the last three of them at the wastewater treatment plant.

“I used to work here for three and a half years,” Trent Cunningham, Trina’s brother, said. “I got a call to come here, that my sister was missing for two hours.”

Trent and other wastewater water plant employees said they’ve had safety concerns for quite some time and have done their best to voice them to management.

He said Trina is the reason he works for the City.

Now, the family is fighting for exact answers about what happened and requesting more information about the latest inspections of the plant.

“I’m kind of lost for words, I don’t want this to happen to anybody,” Trent Cunningham said. “I just wish they do the inspections they need to do because family is everything.”

What exactly happened is still being investigated but the City Union president is focused on the family’s healing and the safety of all members.

“I’m totally, totally heartbroken because of what happened to her,” Trent Cunningham said. “The way she died. The way she fell and the way she was found.”