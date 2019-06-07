EASTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police on the Eastern Shore have arrested a 31-year-old Easton man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 72-year-old man in a Talbot County YMCA locker room Thursday.

Andre Lamont Price Jefferson is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, armed robbery and robbery, reckless endangerment, wear and carry a concealed weapon and attempted theft under $100.



Courtesy: Easton Police Department

Officers were dispatched to the Talbot County YMCA for reports of an altercation between two men. When they arrived, they found Jefferson lying on the lobby floor.

The victim, John Cassidy, 72, was on the floor of the men’s locker room, suffering from stab wounds.

Both Cassidy and Jefferson were taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Cassidy later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Jefferson was treated and put into the custody of the Easton Police Department.

Police learned that Jefferson had gone into the locker room of the YMCA and come into contact with Cassidy. He then reportedly attacked Cassidy with a knife, wounding him.

After the attack, Jefferson tried to leave the YMCA but members of the YMCA stopped him.

WJZ has learned that ten minutes before the YMCA attack, Jefferson was found by staff and security of Easton Middle School nearby wandering around the grounds. He was sent off school property back into the public.

Easton Middle School parents received this letter Thursday afternoon:

The Easton Police Department is asking any witnesses to come forward about the YMCA attack and contact the Easton Police Department with any information.