PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested the fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Prince George’s County.

18-year-old Edwin Rios of Southeast, DC is in custody in DC awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Three other suspects, 16-year-old Josue Fuentes-Ponce of Bladensburg, 17-year-old Joel Escobar of Northeast Washington, DC, and 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi of Lothian, Md. were arrested earlier in May after 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz was found dead in a creek in Riverdale.



Courtesy: PGPD

An autopsy conducted on May 16 found that Funes died from blunt force trauma and it was ruled a homicide.

On April 18, the four suspects and the victim all drove together to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of 64th Avenue in Riverdale.

The group then allegedly walked into a wooded area behind the complex where they assaulted her with a machete and baseball bat, officials said. She then died from her injuries.

Police said they believed she planned to go to the police about a crime they had all committed on April 17 in Washington, DC.

They added that Fuentes-Ponce and Escobar are members of an MS-13 clique based out of Prince George’s County.

The three arrested suspects are all charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Escobar and Hernandez-Nucamendi are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Ponce is in custody at the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.