GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for plotting to steal and resell millions of dollars in prescription drugs from federal military hospitals.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm also on Thursday ordered 45-year-old Daniel Mark Wilkerson, of Fort Washington, Maryland, to pay more than $4.4 million in restitution. Wilkerson will be on supervised release for five years after his 66-month prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says in a news release that Wilkerson conspired with two pharmacy technicians to steal more than $2.1 million worth of human growth hormone from the now-closed Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington. Prosecutors say Wilkerson and one of the technicians also stole more than $850,000 worth of pharmaceuticals from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.

