DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland mayor was charged Friday with misconduct in office for allegedly using his position to buy restricted fireworks for a friend.
The state prosecutor’s office said District Heights Mayor Eddie Martin signed a letter on city letterhead in June 2017 approving a purchase of $50,000 worth of Class B and Class C fireworks that he said would be used for city purposes but were instead going to a friend.
Class B and Class C fireworks can only be purchased by municipalities or with a federal explosive license.
Misconduct in office is a common law misdemeanor.