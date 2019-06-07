Filed Under:District Heights, Eddie Martin, Local TV, Maryland, Misconduct In Office, Talkers

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland mayor was charged Friday with misconduct in office for allegedly using his position to buy restricted fireworks for a friend.

The state prosecutor’s office said District Heights Mayor Eddie Martin signed a letter on city letterhead in June 2017 approving a purchase of $50,000 worth of Class B and Class C fireworks that he said would be used for city purposes but were instead going to a friend.

Class B and Class C fireworks can only be purchased by municipalities or with a federal explosive license.

Misconduct in office is a common law misdemeanor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s