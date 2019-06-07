  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a new furry friend? The fourth-annual MEGA Adoption Event at the Maryland State Fairgrounds can help you out!

The event is scheduled on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature more than 100 homeless dogs and cats from Baltimore area shelters.

Adoption fees will be waived for all pets at the event.

The animals are currently being housed by Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Maryland SPCA, Baltimore Humane Society and Baltimore County Animal Services.

