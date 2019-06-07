  • WJZ 13On Air

Virginia Beach, Va. — Hundreds of mourners packed a Catholic church Thursday to remember a married mother of three who was killed during last week’s mass shooting in a Virginia Beach municipal building. The funeral mass for Katherine “Kate” Nixon in Virginia Beach was among the first memorial services for the 12 people who died, ushering in the next phase of grief for this city on the Atlantic Coast.

“We hope that now she’s enjoying the Heavenly Father’s blessing,” Eric Vogt, pastor of St. Gregory the Great, said during the homily.

A program for the funeral mass showed a smiling Nixon, 42, with her husband and three children, ages 1, 6 and 13.

Read more at cbsnews.com.

