



Police have charged a former Uber driver in connection with allegations a woman who was riding in the Uber was raped Sunday.

31-year-old Joshua Jamaal Robinson, of the 200 block of River Way Ct, 21117 with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault.

The alleged incident happened Saturday just before midnight on West Timonium Road and Jenifer Road in Mays Chapel.

Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault By Uber Driver In Mays Chapel

Shortly after the woman reported to the police, Uber said in a statement they had removed Robinson from the app.

“What’s been reported is appalling beyond words. We removed the driver from the app as soon as this report was sent to us. We will work with police on their investigation,” Uber said Wednesday.

Baltimore County Corporal Shawn Vinson said the alleged victim’s father became concerned about her whereabouts and used an unidentified app to track her to the location on West Timonium Road.

Vinson said the father saw an Uber pulled over and when he went to the car, he found his daughter and the Uber driver in the back seat. He then had “words” with the driver who threw his daughter’s pocketbook at him, got in the front seat and drove off.

Police said the incident was “isolated” and they do not believe there are other victims. Corporal Vinson said the alleged victim’s cooperation is essential to the investigation.

This story will be updated.