Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Missing, Missing Teen, Runaway, Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen from Hagerstown, who was last seen late Thursday night.

Malachi Jamir Sweeney-Teal, 14, was reported missing at 10 p.m. Thursday from the Robinwood Drive area of Hagerstown, Md.


Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

He is 5′, 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Malachi’s location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s