HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen from Hagerstown, who was last seen late Thursday night.
Malachi Jamir Sweeney-Teal, 14, was reported missing at 10 p.m. Thursday from the Robinwood Drive area of Hagerstown, Md.
Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
He is 5′, 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Malachi’s location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170.