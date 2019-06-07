UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — One man is in police after a reported situation outside Patuxent Elementary School in Upper Marlboro.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking everyone to avoid the area around the 4400 block of Bishop Mill Road.

A police spokesperson said despite initial reports of a shooting, officers have no evidence that any shots were fired.

According to police, school staff called 911 to report a suspicious person had walked inside the building acting strangely and making threats.

Police said they have a man in custody matching the suspect’s description.

The school is on lockdown and officers are inside searching and clearing the building.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Six kids were in the school at the time as part of an after-school program; officers escorted them from the building.

This story will be updated.