HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County police are looking for a suspect in a theft at a 7-Eleven in Joppa, Md., in late May.
Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa on May 25 at around 2:23 p.m.
They learned that at around 1:40 p.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven and when the clerks’ backs were turned, entered the office and stole cash. He then left the store.
Police have obtained photos of the suspect. He is described as having short hair and a medium build. He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown boots during the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.