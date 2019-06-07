  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Best Baltimore Pubs


BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best pubs near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Annabel Lee Tavern

PHOTO: JERRY L./YELP

Topping the list is Annabel Lee Tavern. Located at 601 S. Clinton St. in Canton, the pub and New American spot is the highest-rated pub in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 526 reviews on Yelp.

2. Koco’s Pub

PHOTO: TRANG T./YELP

Next up is Arcadia’s Koco’s Pub, situated at 4301 Harford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, the pub, which offers seafood, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Magerks Pub

PHOTO: STACIE V./YELP

Federal Hill’s Magerks Pub, located at 1061 S. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, sports bar and traditional American spot four stars out of 139 reviews.

4. Wet City

PHOTO: RACHEL L./YELP

Wet City, a beer bar, pub and gastropub in Mid-Town Belvedere, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 98 Yelp reviews. Head over to 223 W. Chase St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

