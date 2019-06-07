1. Annabel Lee Tavern
Topping the list is Annabel Lee Tavern. Located at 601 S. Clinton St. in Canton, the pub and New American spot is the highest-rated pub in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 526 reviews on Yelp.
2. Koco’s Pub
Next up is Arcadia’s Koco’s Pub, situated at 4301 Harford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, the pub, which offers seafood, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Magerks Pub
Federal Hill’s Magerks Pub, located at 1061 S. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, sports bar and traditional American spot four stars out of 139 reviews.
4. Wet City
Wet City, a beer bar, pub and gastropub in Mid-Town Belvedere, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 98 Yelp reviews. Head over to 223 W. Chase St. to see for yourself.
