BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!

Back in the studio after a day, inside, at Live Casino and Hotel for our “Price is Right” Auditions yesterday. And while at “Live” yesterday I debunked a myth. (It is somewhat related to weather but not really. But interesting.)

The myth is that casinos pump in oxygen to keep players/gamers/and everyone more alert and less likely to get tired and leave. Yesterday “Live” assigned a nice gentleman named Leigh to our event and I asked him if in fact that myth is true. He said he would get back to me. AND DID!! (Shout out Leigh!) He asked the Chief Engineer, of the facility, who said it would be so expensive to do that there is no way to make it happen. BUT did say there is an increased flow of outside air in as opposed to what you would usually expect in a closed building like a department store of such. A bit more REAL fresh air. SO with due respect to Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman of the Discovery Channels hit show ,”Mythbusters”, that casino myth was BUSTED!

Today and tomorrow you may want to spend more time outside, IN the fresh air, than inside as these two days will be the best of the next 7. By Sunday a chance of showers enters the forecast. Today Partly Sunny and in the low 80’s, tomorrow much the same. Enjoy!

MB!