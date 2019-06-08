  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.

Police were in the Sharp Street area around 1:51 a.m. investigating an unrelated incident. While there, police heard gunfire and began searching the area for evidence of a shooting.

Officers arrived in the 900 block of Peach Street where they discovered a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police did not provide any word on the condition of the 33-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

