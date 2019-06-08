  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time for the annual HONfest, Baltimore!

HONfest is meant to, “symbolize all the charm and goodwill that lies within Charm City” according to the HONfest Bawlmer website.

Since 1994, the HONfest has grown from a “Baltimore’s Best Hon Pageant” to a nationally recognized festival that covers four blocks along West 36th Street in Hampden.

At 905 West 36th Street featured an annual bourbon tasting and pop up gallery curated specifically for the festival.

HONfest welcomes roughly 35,000 people every year, 24 food vendors, 64 craft vendor and live music and entertainment.

 

