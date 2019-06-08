  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis Shooting, Baltimore News, Crime, Edward Montre Seay, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, Tre Da Kid


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old Maryland rapper dead on Friday.

Police were called to Forest Drive near Newtowne Drive around 9:19 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue, officers found a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man who was shot and pronounced dead.

Annapolis Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Friday Night 

Annapolis Police identified the victim on Saturday morning as Edward Montre Seay. Seay was a rapper who grew up in Annapolis and is also known as Tre Da Kid.

Police closed off Forest Drive near South Cherry Grove Avenue and said it would remain closed for some time.

No other details were available.

The homicide came on the fifth National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and on the eve of a rally to kick off a safe summer in Annapolis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s