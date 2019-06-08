ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old Maryland rapper dead on Friday.
Police were called to Forest Drive near Newtowne Drive around 9:19 p.m. for a reported shooting.
At Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue, officers found a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man who was shot and pronounced dead.
Annapolis Police identified the victim on Saturday morning as Edward Montre Seay. Seay was a rapper who grew up in Annapolis and is also known as Tre Da Kid.
Police closed off Forest Drive near South Cherry Grove Avenue and said it would remain closed for some time.
No other details were available.
The homicide came on the fifth National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and on the eve of a rally to kick off a safe summer in Annapolis.