Comments
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Scores of injured are recovering after a backyard deck strained by visitors to a Maryland house party collapsed.
Media reports say about 100 people were checked for possible injuries after the Saturday night celebration at a townhouse in Germantown, about 30 miles north of Washington, D.C. No serious injuries were reported.
Montgomery County authorities say the deck may have been overcrowded during a family celebration.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)