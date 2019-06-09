  • WJZ 13On Air

NEW YORK (WJZ) — After nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry, Baltimore native André De Shields took home his first Tony Award Sunday night.

The actor, director and choreographer was awarded the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Mister Hermes in “Hadestown.”

De Shields tweeted shortly after winning the award, “I have paid my karma debt to my mother and father.”

“Hadestown” won several other Tony Awards Sunday, including for best sound design in a musical and best director for Rachel Chavkin.

