Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting in the western part of the city that left one man dead.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting in the western part of the city that left one man dead.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Baker Street at 11:10a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the location they found a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to area hospital but the 25-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation and are urging anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2100.
Those who want to remain anonymous can use Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit tips by texting 443-902-4824.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook