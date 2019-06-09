  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 73rd Annual Tony Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baker Street, Baltimore City Police, Double Shooting, Fatal


BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting in the western part of the city that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Baker Street at 11:10a.m. for a report of a shooting.   When officers arrived at the location they found a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospital but the 25-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation and are urging anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2100.

Those who want to remain anonymous can use Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit tips by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s