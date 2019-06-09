Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police confirm one person was killed and two others were injured in a single vehicle accident on I-695 overnight.
The accident took place at around 12:15a.m. on the outer loop at exit 28, Providence Road, and shut down the outer loop until around 4a.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates adult male driver lost control of the vehicle which then overturned and ejected the victim. Troopers are still working to identify the victim and notify his family.
The two passengers inside the vehicle were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center Baltimore County with non-life threatening injuries.
State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this fatal accident to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.
