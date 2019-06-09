  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Daveyon Jakim Barnes, Fatal crash, Hit and Run, Local TV, Owings Mills, Owings Mills Elementary School, Talkers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a driver involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian outside Owings Mills Elementary School Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Kia Forte hit a pedestrian, later identified as Daveyon Jakim Barnes, 21, in the 10800 block of Reistertown Road.

A second vehicle. a lighter colored sedan, hit Barnes and fled the scene, police said. The Kia’s driver stayed at the scene.

Barnes, of Owings Mills, was taken to Shock Trauma where he died just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police are asking the sedan’s driver to come forward.

Anyone who may have information as to the vehicle or identity of this driver is asked to contact the Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. Callers leaving tips through Metro Crime Stoppers May be eligible for a reward.

