



Four people were shot and killed in Baltimore over the weekend, including former Loyola basketball player Gerald Brown.

Brown was shot and killed Friday night in the 3700 block of West Forest Park Avenue.

The 34-year-old was known for his sense of humor and love for basketball. He led an undefeated team at Frederick Douglass High School and played at Providence and Loyola University Maryland.

Mayor Jack Young called the shooing a heinous crime.

“I take it personally anytime someone is killed in Baltimore,” Young said. “We don’t want to see anyone killed and I wish those who commit these heinous crimes would just stop.”

Brown is the second local star athlete-turned-victim of city gun violence; in May, former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. was fatally shot on Braddish Avenue.

Those close to Brown expressed their sorrow on social media.

Dunbar High School Coach Keith Booth tweeted out a picture with Brown, offering condolences to his family and calling it a “sad day.”

Loyola University’s men’s basketball team tweeted a statement, saying in part, “Gerald was a prominent member of our men’s basketball team and was one of the top players in school history.”

The @LoyolaHounds and the Greyhounds family mourn the passing of Gerald Brown, a two-time All-MAAC guard from 2006-08. pic.twitter.com/9YEWVAmYIm — Loyola Men's BKB (@LoyolaMBB) June 8, 2019

Three other people were fatally shot in the city over the weekend; one on Peach Street, one on North Stricker and a double shooting on Baker Street that took the life of a 25-year-old man.

Mayor Young is now doubling down on the idea for a new way for people to get out their aggression.

“Put the guns down and put the gloves on as a means to settle your difference,” he said.