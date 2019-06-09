Comments
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A state prison inmate was killed Saturday after a fight at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.
State police said Herbert Mayes, 33, was one of seven inmates involved in a fight on the exercise yard around 1:20 p.m. Police took six of the inmates into custody and called for medical assistance for Mayes.
County emergency medical staff pronounced him dead at the scene.
Mayes’ body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Investigators are still looking into what may have led to his death.