BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable 35-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

Baltimore police said family and friends of Michael Thomas, Jr., are concerned about his well-being. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Elderon Avenue while wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black and gray foamposite sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Thomas Jr is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

